Land finalised for Defence Industrial Park in Coimbatore

A Defence Industrial Park proposed in Coimbatore district will come up on 420 acres at Vaarapatti village in Sulur.

Coimbatore, which is a hub for manufacturing activities in sectors such as textiles and engineering, is looking at tapping opportunities in emerging sectors such as defence and electric vehicles.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the State government issued an order recently for acquisition of 420 acres to be handed over to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The land identified included 409 acres of Dynamatic Technologies, 8.4 acres of Bhoomidhan land, and 4.17 acres of poromboke land.

Apart from this, 140 acres has been identified in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for another defence park and the proposal is with TIDCO.

The Collector said there were plans to develop a multi-modal logistics park, and minimum 150 acres was the requirement.

The National Highways Authority of India is working on the project, he said.

These measures are expected to give a boost to industrial infrastructure in the district.