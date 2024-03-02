GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Land dispute: DMK cadre attacks minor girl in Salem

March 02, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A former DMK union secretary from Kolathur allegedly attacked a minor girl and an elderly woman over a land dispute and destroyed their banana trees on Saturday.

Palanisamy, a farmer residing in Uppukallur near Kannamoochi, has been involved in a land dispute with Thavasiraja, former Kolathur Union DMK secretary, and the case is still pending with the court. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a group of over 50 people led by Thavasiraja arrived at the disputed land, which was under the possession of Palanisamy and his family, and began cutting down hundreds of banana trees on the land. When Palanisamy’s family members tried to stop them, the group attacked them, injuring Palanisamy’s mother Kannammal (80) and daughter Anandhi (12). They were admitted to Mettur Government Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The Kolathur police have registered a case and are investigating further. Meanwhile, visuals of the gang destroying banana trees and the girl and the elderly woman lying injured were recorded and uploaded on social media.

