Land acquisition process begins for Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore

June 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The process for acquisition of land for the Avinashi Road flyover has begun with the publication of notification of the land identified in a few areas in Coimbatore city, said an official of the State Highways Department.

Of the nearly 4.15 acres to be acquired along the 10 km stretch from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins, 0.98 acres has been notified in the gazette. The next process will be to negotiate with the land owners and pay the compensation amount, the official said.

The flyover, which is being constructed at a total cost of ₹ 1,157.4 crore, will have 10 ramps and eight of these will be intermediate ramps.

Except two, the other ramps will be 5.5 metres high as per the rules of the Indian Road Congress. This will give clearance for heavy vehicles also to use the service road. There will be 3.75 metres wide service roads beyond the ramps for the vehicles to and from the shops and institutions along the stretch to join the main service road or the flyover.

Land acquisition is crucial for the construction of ramps and laying of the service roads and hence, faster the acquisition, quicker will be the flyover construction works, the official added.