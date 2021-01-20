Land acquisition for Western Bypass road project to start soon

20 January 2021 23:43 IST

COIMBATORE

The long-pending Western Bypass road project here is expected to take off as the land acquisition process will commence shortly.

Advertising

Advertising

The Revenue Department will start acquiring land next week for the first phase of Western Bypass road project here. According to District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, the disbursements for the first phase will be completed by mid February.

Official sources said the State Highways Department plans to develop the road, planned from Madukkarai to Narasimhanaikenpalayam, in three phases - 11.8 km in the first phase, 12.1 km in the second phase, and 8.53 km in the final phase.

The total land to be acquired for the project in 15 villages across the proposed alignment is nearly 355 acres, including 294 acres of private land. The government has approved ₹320 crore for land acquisition.

It has recently released ₹171 crore for the first phase. The lands to be acquired have been identified and notified for the entire project, the sources said.

In the first phase, 136 acres will be acquired in five villages - Madhampatty, Sundakamuthur, Theethipalayam, Perur-Chettipalayam and Madukkarai. The Revenue Department officials had conducted negotiations with the land owners in these villages and will now start disbursing the amount, the officials said.