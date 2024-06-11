Land acquisition for Coimbatore International Airport expansion in final stages

The acquisition of land for the expansion of runway at Coimbatore International Airport has reached final stages.

Officials involved in the land acquisition works said that the final stage works are expected to be completed by the end of June.

Though the initial plan was to complete the land acquisition by May 15, the deadline could not be met as the Revenue Department officials were also involved in Lok Sabha election works.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati is closely monitoring the works and has instructed officials to expedite the process.

“Almost all major works of the land acquisition have been completed and officials are engaged in some of the final stage works. The plan is to wrap up the process by June end,” an official said.

In the first week of May, only 14 acres out of the 635.33 acres for which the State government accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, were pending to be acquired.

With 10 out of the 14 acres coming under the open space reserve (OSR) category or ‘no cost land’, acquisition and payment of compensation for only four acres was pending.

Meanwhile, sources close to trade bodies said that they would write to the new Union Minister for Civil Aviation, seeking more international connectivity from Coimbatore.