Land acquisition for Coimbatore airport expansion in progress

May 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 62.8 acres of patta lands remain to be acquired for the expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport, according to officials involved in the process.

They said the total area of 627.89 acres identified for acquisition comprises 461.90 acres of patta land, 137.62 acres of Defence land and 28.37 acres of poramboke land.

Of the 461.90 acres of patta land, 399.02 acres were acquired by the government so far by paying compensation to the owners. The remaining 62.8 acres belonging to over 100 people were yet to be acquired due to various reasons. Of these, 8.81 acres were under dispute before various courts. The ownerships of 7.06 acres were yet to be ascertained. A total of 12.8 acres were deemed acquired as they constituted roads and pathways. There were no valid documents in the case of 3.67 acres. While owners of 3.85 acres demanded higher compensation, 21.2 acres were involved in family disputes. The remaining 5.39 acres were under the process for acquisition, the officials said.

S. Ravi, Special District Revenue Officer, Land Acquisition, said three tahsildars and a team of officials were expediting the land acquisition process. Since 2019, a total sum of ₹ 1,924.5 crore were allotted for the land acquisition, of which ₹1,734 crore were settled to around 500 land owners.

The officials said places coming under the Kalapatti village had the highest number of patta lands pending to be acquired. These lands fell close to the arterial Avinashi Road and many land owners demanded higher compensation as they were situated in prime locations. The compensation fixed by the government for land acquisition was ₹1,500 per sq.ft for residential areas and ₹900 per sq.ft for agricultural plots.