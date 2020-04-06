Lamps lit to show solidarity with PM’s call to fight COVID-19

At 9 p.m. on Sunday night, several areas in the city went dark and lamps and candles were lit on compound walls and balconies and lights flashed from mobile phones.

Responding positively to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, large parts of the city saw people switching off lights and lighting lamps and candles or flashing lights from their mobile phones.

Mr. Modi had given the call to show solidarity and resolve to fight COVID-19.

In some places, people came together and held placards, drew kolam in front of the houses and lit lamps on it and children joined their parents and stood in front of their houses with lamps.

Residents of Ramanathapuram, Pappanaickenpalayam and Puliyakulam areas lit lamps and candles. They kept diyas on compound walls of houses and on balconies. Further, people burst firecrackers in many parts of the city.

However, there were a few areas which saw no response to the call too. In a few areas, residents said there was a slight increase in voltage as lights were switched off for nine minutes.

TIRUPPUR

Many residents in Tiruppur responded positively to the call for lighting lamps.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan posted a picture on his Twitter page showing himself along with his family members holding lamps on plates while the lights were turned off in his residence. Bursting of crackers and display of fireworks were also observed in parts of the city.