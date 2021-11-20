Lamps lit on River Noyyal bank

The stretch of River Noyyal bank near Perur temple sported a vibrant look on the auspicious Karthigai Deepam festival on Friday as volunteers of NGO Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu lit lamps.

Organisation’s coordinator R. Manikandan said volunteers aided by members of the public lit around 500 lamps on the steps leading to the River to honour and worship the River which had seen water flow for over 100 days this year. “We wanted to thank River Noyyal and what better day than Karthigai. Using fire, an element, we thanked, water, another element.”

Safe place

The reason for choosing the Perur stretch of the River was to remove the perception that it was a place populated by thieves and anti-social elements. The organisation wanted to turn it into a safe place for people, he said.

As part of the event, the volunteers also lit crackles fireworks using wick made by burning palm flower. Mr. Manikandan said burning the flower from palm tree turned it in to a long wick, which when lit and whirled in the air looked good.

This was a traditional way of celebrating Karthigai, he added.