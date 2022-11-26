  1. EPaper
Lamp exhibition at Poompuhar in Erode

November 26, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Lamps on display at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Saturday.

Lamps on display at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Clay lamps, brass ornamental lamps and other lamps of different sizes are kept on display at the Poompuhar showroom here on Saturday. Organised as part of Karthigai festival, lamps for houses, temples, offices and educational institutions that are made at the Poompuhar production centres at Nachiyar Kovil, Madurai and Vagaikulam, are on display. Brass lamps ranging from four inches to five feet, Annam lamps, Parrot lamps, Vasamalai lamps, Mangala lamps and Sangu Chakara brass lamps are on display. Parrot lamp, Panjamuga lamps and gift lamps are the new arrivals for the current season.

Price ranges from ₹15 to ₹90,000 and a special discount of 10% is offered for all the purchases. Also, debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till December 8.

