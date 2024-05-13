ADVERTISEMENT

Lal Mohan, former Principal Scientist of ICAR, passes away

Published - May 13, 2024 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

R.S. Lal Mohan, former Principal Scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), passed away at the age of 87 in a private hospital in Coimbatore on May 13. A renowned conservationist, he authored 150 books and represented India at the United Nations as an International Union for Conservation of Nature member. He dedicated his life to protecting the environment and preserving heritage in Nagercoil.

He received numerous awards for his work on mammals and conservation efforts. Born on April 17, 1937, he graduated from Scott Christian College, Nagercoil. He also got a postdoctoral fellowship and a postgraduate diploma in Marine Biology from Beaufort Laboratory at Dale University, North Carolina, US. His funeral will be held at CSI Home Church cemetery, Nagercoil, on May 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US