Lal Mohan, former Principal Scientist of ICAR, passes away

R.S. Lal Mohan, former Principal Scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), passed away at the age of 87 in a private hospital in Coimbatore on May 13. A renowned conservationist, he authored 150 books and represented India at the United Nations as an International Union for Conservation of Nature member. He dedicated his life to protecting the environment and preserving heritage in Nagercoil.

He received numerous awards for his work on mammals and conservation efforts. Born on April 17, 1937, he graduated from Scott Christian College, Nagercoil. He also got a postdoctoral fellowship and a postgraduate diploma in Marine Biology from Beaufort Laboratory at Dale University, North Carolina, US. His funeral will be held at CSI Home Church cemetery, Nagercoil, on May 15.