Lakshya model dedicated to Indigenisation Cell at INS Agrani

Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil (third left), Flag Officer Naval Aviation and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, with senior Naval officers after dedicating a model of pilotless target aircraft Lakshya to the Indigenisation Cell at INS Agrani in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Coimbatore

25 July 2021 23:44 IST

Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil, Flag Officer Naval Aviation (FONA) and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, dedicated a model of the pilotless target aircraft Lakshya to the Indigenisation Cell at INS Agrani, Coimbatore, on Sunday.

Rear Adm Philipose visited the newly set up Indigenisation Cell at INS Agrani, the Indian Navy’s training establishment.

A release said that the Indigenisation Cell would facilitate liaisoning among the Indian Navy, the academic institutions, and the industries.

Advertising

Advertising

The Indigenisation Cell would coordinate the Navy’s requirements with various local industries in Coimbatore and other districts of Tamil Nadu, especially those coming under the South Defence Corridor consisting of Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Hosur, it said.

He visited the training infrastructure at INS Agrani before concluding his two-day visit on Sunday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Rear Adm Philipose was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, 1986.