ADVERTISEMENT

Lakkapuram panchayat residents irked at delay in re-laying damaged road

Updated - November 09, 2024 07:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The road was excavated over a year ago for pipeline work but has not been repaired since. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The delay in re-laying a severely damaged 500-metre road in Sanarmedu, Lakkapuram panchayat, has left residents frustrated, prompting calls for immediate repair action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road, which connects Muthur Main Road with communities in Sanarmedu, V.I.P. Garden, Harijan Colony, and Karukkampalayam, has become nearly impassable. Residents report that the road was excavated over a year ago for pipeline work but has not been repaired since. “Hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians rely on this route daily, yet it’s now almost unusable,” a resident shared.

Recent rains have worsened the road’s condition, say residents, accusing the panchayat of negligence in re-laying it despite repeated requests. Furthermore, they believe that the panchayat has neglected to address basic amenities in the area over the past year due to a proposal to merge with the corporation. One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concern, saying, “Educational institution vehicles, two-wheelers, cars, and other private vehicles frequently use this road. However, it has now become dangerous for motorists.”

When contacted, L.P. Salai Manickam, president of the panchayat, told The Hindu that the proposal for re-laying the road was submitted to the government six months ago, and approval is still awaited. He assured that once approval is received, a tender will be floated and the road will be re-laid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US