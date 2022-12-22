  1. EPaper
Lakkapuram panchayat removes garbage dumped on Cauvery river bed in Erode

December 22, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Garbage dumped on the Cauvery river bed being removed using an earthmover in Erode on Thursday.

Garbage dumped on the Cauvery river bed being removed using an earthmover in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Lakkapuram panchayat, located in Modakkurichi taluk, that had dumped the garbage collected from households on Cauvery river bed, near Parisalthurai, removed it on Thursday.

The dumping was highlighted by The Hindu on December 22 and based on the directions of Collector H. Krishnanunni, the Block Development Officer of Modakkurichi, issued notice to the panchayat seeking explanation.

Salai Manickam, president of Lakkapuram panchayat, told The Hindu that the panchayat had no space for dumping the collected garbage and hence, permission was sought from the Erode Corporation to transport the garbage to its compost yard at Vendipalayam.

He said that an earthmover was pressed into service and the garbage was transported in a lorry to the yard. “All the garbage were removed”, he said.

The panchayat was in the process of purchasing 1.5 acres for solid waste management near the Erode Outer Ring Road. The president said that once the land was purchased, garbage would be transported and segregation would be done and scientific disposal would be carried out.

About two tonnes of waste is collected from households in the panchayat that was located just outside the corporation limits.

