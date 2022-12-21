Lakkapuram panchayat dumps garbage on Cauvery river bed in Erode 

December 21, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - ERODE

Residents demand effective solid waste management to be in place so that the river used by lakhs of people and farmers across the State remains free of pollution

The Hindu Bureau

Garbage dumped on the Cauvery river bed near Parisalthurai in Erode district on December 21, 2022 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

When steps are taken to protect water bodies, Lakkapuram panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk dumps the garbage collected from households on Cauvery river bed, near Parisalthurai, here for many months.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Census 2011, the panchayat has a population of 9,739 with over 3,200 households.

Though the panchayat stresses on door-to-door garbage collection, inadequate battery operated vehicles and conservancy workers hit the garbage collection that force many residents to dump garbage along the roads and set it on fire causing air pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the garbage thus collected was dumped on land near the railway track and was segregated. But, due to opposition from the local residents, in the last few months, the collected garbage is being dumped everyday on the river bed.

Waste, mostly plastic, was burned regularly causing air pollution. Thousands of vehicles, including two-wheelers, use the Outer Ring Road that connects Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal in Erode.

“Smoke from burning garbage affects road users,” said V. Manickam of Mullamparapu. Residents said garbage dumped in the last few months was washed away when the river was in spate in August this year.

“Absence of proper solid waste management is not only affecting people, but also cattle that are taken for grazing near the river,” said another local resident, speaking on condition of anonymity. She wanted the dumping to be stopped and suggested plantation of saplings on the river bed.

Residents demand effective solid waste management to be in place so that the river that is used by lakhs of people and farmers across the State remains free of pollution.

Salai Manickam, president of Lakkapuram panchayat, claimed that waste is dumped only on private land for which monthly rent of ₹2,000 is being paid to the owner. He told The Hindu that the panchayat is in the process of purchasing 1.5 acre land for solid waste management where scientific disposal of waste would be done. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US