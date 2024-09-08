Lakes developed under Smart Cities Initiative in Coimbatore turn dumping grounds for plastic waste

Lakes developed under the Smart Cities initiative in Coimbatore have become dumping grounds for plastic waste, with food outlets both on the premises and nearby areas disposing of their waste on the banks of the water bodies.

Packaged drinking water bottles, snack wrappers, disposable cutlery, trays, plastic bags, and other single-use packaging are being discarded around the lakes. Non-governmental organisations have called for stricter action and improved waste management to safeguard the water bodies.

R. Manikandan, founder of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, highlighted the need for more sustainable alternatives at the food outlets surrounding the lakes. “Vendors should offer snacks in biodegradable packaging, such as thonnai cups or leaves. This shift could help revive the traditional snacking market,” he said. He also suggested placing public information systems at the lakes to educate visitors about the importance of water bodies and the harmful effects of pollution.

S. Sivaraja, secretary of Koushika Neer Karangal Trust, urged the civic body to ban the sale of packaged water bottles at lakesides or to install drinking water kiosks. He also proposed introducing a buyback scheme for water bottles sold at lakeside stalls, similar to the one for liquor bottles, to encourage responsible waste disposal and curb littering.

Siruthuli co-founder Vanitha Mohan stressed that efforts to keep the lakes clean must come from both the public and the Corporation. “The public should refrain from littering, and the Corporation must enforce stricter rules, continuously monitor the area, and impose fines on those who dump waste in the lakes,” she said. The amount of waste dumped has increased since the lakes were developed into public spaces, making it the Corporation’s responsibility to ensure they remain clean.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran stated that inspections would begin soon, and eateries would be asked to gradually reduce plastic use and switch to biodegradable items. Public notifications will also be issued, warning that fines will be imposed on individuals caught littering.