Coimbatore

Laghu Udyog Bharati to focus on micro units

Laghu Udyog Bharati will form a wing with focus on micro units across the State.

The aim is to identify the challenges for micro units and to support these units. This will be the focus across Tamil Nadu for the association. Discussions are on at the State level and the main issues will be identified soon, said S. Ravichandran, the newly-elected president of the association's Coimbatore chapter.

In Coimbatore, the association wants to strengthen its presence by expanding its member network to 1,000 from the current level of 200, he added.

The other office-bearers of the Coimbatore chapter are M. Satyanarayanan (secretary) and Su. Sudasivam (treasurer).


