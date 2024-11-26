Laghu Udyog Bharati releases compendium of MSMEs

Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) - Tamil Nadu has released a compendium of MSMEs to facilitate linking of MSME units across the country.

The LUB organised a meet called “MSME Sangamam” in Chennai recently, connecting 60,000 MSMEs from 578 districts. There were sessions on different topics including China plus one, association with CSIR and SIDBI, solar energy, HR issues, and water treatment.

Anand Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, and Sridhar Vembu, Chief Executive Officer, of Zoho Corporation spoke at the event, according to a press release.