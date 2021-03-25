Lack of waste disposal measures in Arasur creates problems for residents

Garbage burning at the dumpyard in Arasur panchayat.

COIMBATORE

25 March 2021 23:33 IST

Unscientific measures adopted in waste management by the Arasur panchayat on the outskirts of the city is posing serious health hazard to the people residing in the locality. In addition, frequent setting of fire to the garbage results in thick smoke temporarily blinding the eyes of the motorists, besides causing cough.

The dumpyard in 34 cents of land is located close to the national highway. All types of waste are dumped at the site causing bad odour and nausea to the passers-by.

R. Aravindan a motorist said that it is time the panchayat resorts to scientific disposal of waste. Until then it should shift the dumpyard to an interior location away from Avanashi Road and human habitations.

When contacted, panchayat officials admitted that the issue has been troubling residents and road users and said that as a temporary solution, tin sheets for 10 feet height would be erected and the dumpyard will be completely covered, with barbed wire fencing and iron gates.

As a long term measure, the panchayat has planned to buy two acres of land from a block of 34 acre land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board on Saravanmpatty Road to set up a scientific waste disposal facility, says Manonmani Govindarajan, panchayat president. The entire process will be speeded up after the completion of electoral process and the panchayat plans to find a lasting solution within the next 100 to 120 days.

This will be far away from the human habitations and also from the road providing a big relief to the motorists, he said.

The panchayat also plans to clean up the 34 cents land on Avanashi Road to construct a shopping complex to augment the revenue of the local body.