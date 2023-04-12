Lack of shelters at bus stops irks commuters in Erode

April 12, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

One thing that is common to the bus stops at Panneerselvam Park on Gandhiji Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, GH Roundabout on Perundurai Road and E.V.N. Road, Kalaimadu Silai, Surampatti Four Road Junction, Manikoondu, Railway Station, Teachers Colony, Soolai and Solar in Erode city is lack of shelter to protect commuters from the sweltering heat.

The temperature on Wednesday was 38 degree Celsius and intense heat prevailed in most parts of the city right from the morning. At most of the bus stops on the arterial roads and at important junctions, commuters were either seen standing under the shade of trees, if any, or taking shelter in front of the commercial establishments nearby.

The situation has not changed for many years now, despite the Erode Corporation implementing projects worth over ₹ 1,200 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. In fact, many bus shelters that were removed to facilitate widening of roads and construction of drains under the Smart Cities works, were not restored.

“Around 60 to 80 commuters wait at a time at the bus stop at GH Roundabout,” said V. Kamatchi of Sampath Nagar. The situation is worse for the patients, persons with disabilities and the elderly. In the absence of seating facility, they are forced to wait under the hot sun, she added.

“There is no use in calling Erode a Smart City, when the authorities are not bothered to fulfil the basic needs of the people, ” said P. Jeeva, a 65-year-old man from Moolapalayam, who was waiting at the Kalaimadu Silai bus stop. “This is not just a day’s problem, we suffer throughout the year,” he said.

There are very few buses between noon and 3 p.m. and the commuters have to wait for over 30 minutes to board buses. “Priority should be given to set up shelters at all the bus stops,” said T. Murugavel, a commuter.