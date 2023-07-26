Lack of segregation leads to rampant garbage burning, allege residents of Ward 36 of Coimbatore Corporation

July 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Coimbatore

Behind the clean roadsides in Ward 36 of the Coimbatore Corporation lie unsegregated garbage, including medical waste, that are dumped and burnt on vacant sites by local people and conservancy workers, allege residents.

In a ward where majority of residents are upper income group, many people do not segregate the domestic waste regularly, they say.

Medical waste, coconut husks, palm branches, food, and everyday plastic waste can be found scattered on the plots.

C. Arul Samy (76), a resident in the EB Colony said, “Corporation conservancy workers instructed residents to separate degradable and non-degradable waste. But, not everyone follows this protocol. Some residents and passersby throw waste on the roadsides. On alternate days, local people and even the workers collect and burn these in the vacant sites to combat the unpleasant odour of discarded food that attracts community dogs.”

Mr. Samy said some daily-wage workers from other areas collect the palm leaves to make brooms, while the leftover branches are usually burned.

Corporation zonal sanitary officer for west zone R. Ramachandran said even after continuous insistence, people flout rules. “Burning of garbage is harmful as medical waste may release toxins. We have levied fines on people in several areas for the same. To monitor and prevent dumping and burning, cameras and green nets will be installed,” he said.

According to a shopkeeper near Venus Garden, Vadavalli, residents were told underground drainage work will start this year. But, only measurements were taken by authorities. Local people are currently connecting their household drains to their backyards or stormwater drains on main roads, said the shopkeeper.

Ward 36 councillor T. Theivanai said the UGD work began in the neighbouring wards 35 and 38. The digging process for the area will begin during the next phase once the channels are linked to Maruthamalai main drain. The patchwork on the roads will be fixed after the completion of this project.

A resident of Gopalapuram said the drinking water supply has reduced to once in every 12 days and only for three hours. Ward assistant engineer (water supply) C. Muralidharan said, “The Kavundampalayam - Vadavalli water scheme faces delays due to power fluctuations during monsoon. We have informed officials. Once the Pilloor-III drinking water project is completed, the ward will receive drinking water once a week.”

