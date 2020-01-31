Lack of regulations persists for omni buses

The recent special drive conducted by the Transport Department officials here where 325 omni buses were fined and 11 buses were impounded, has brought to light once again the persistent lack of regulations for omni buses.

Between January 11 and 21, 10 teams under the various Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts inspected over 2,000 omni buses. The total fine amount collected during the special drive was ₹ 6.87 lakh, according to officials. The violations included charging of excess fare, lack of renewal of fitness certificates (FC) and defaulting on payment of road tax.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said that the Transport Department has not fixed any specific fares for omni buses. “When the fare is not fixed, where is the question of excess fare?” he asked.

A transport official from one of the RTOs said that it is difficult to detect excess fares and that the officials crack down on those omni buses that charges exorbitant fares. As the fares are not fixed, the omni buses across the State run on contract carriage basis, where the passenger agrees to pay the bus operator the fare amount for travel. “Even if the omni bus associations come forward and fix fares, it might be regulated,” the official said, further accusing the omni buses of misusing the lack of regulations in fares.

Any passenger may observe the number plates on omni buses bear NL (for Nagaland) or PY (Puducherry) as opposed to TN (Tamil Nadu). Most of the omni buses prefer to be registered in northeastern States or Union Territories as the road taxes and vehicle registration fees are less when compared to Tamil Nadu. “The State government has not introduced bus body codes for omni buses yet,” the official said, pointing to yet another lacuna in the State government’s regulation mechanism for omni buses. Due to this, the Transport Department does not possess adequate data on the number of omni buses plying in Coimbatore and other cities, the official claimed. On this, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that registering outside the State is legal as long the omni bus duly pay the road taxes.

Special drives are being held only during festival seasons such as Pongal, Deepavali and puja holidays and during weekends, during which more omni buses ply more frequently. “Nearly 80% of the omni buses ply during the weekends and only about 60% buses during weekdays,” the transport official said. In Coimbatore, the checks for omni buses are being conducted at locations such as Kaniyur toll plaza, Pollachi Road and Omni Bus Stand at Gandhipuram.

However, Mr. Kathirmathiyon urged that the Transport Department must conduct sustained checks throughout the year to ensure that the omni buses comply to the rules. “Conducting checks only during festival seasons cannot be adequate,” he opined.

R. Baskaran, president of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association, Coimbatore, said that omni buses charge excess fares during weekends and festival seasons to compensate for the losses incurred during the weekdays, where the omni buses see less patronage. “None of the omni bus owners are happy,” he remarked, claiming that omni buses charge less than ₹ 1 per km in the weekdays. “We cannot drive at this fare every day,” he said, further accusing the transport officials of imposing heavy fine on omni buses. The State government must come forward to fix the fares for omni buses at the earliest, Mr. Baskaran said, who estimated that around 200 omni buses are being operated in Coimbatore city and over 4,000 buses across the State.

The transport official said that the department is currently considering to fix fares for omni buses in the State and that relevant discussions are on.