Lack of proper stormwater drains, damaged roads affect motorists

It’s a roller-coaster ride on the streets of Rangasamy Gounden Pudur, Nehru Nagar East, and Periyar Nagar for the residents and commuters in the east zone of the Coimbatore Corporation because of non-availability of proper stormwater drain and poor road conditions that result in stagnation of rainwater on the roads.

K. Selvam, a resident, said it is tough to travel through the MAK India Mill Road, where there are only potholes. Non-availability of proper stormwater drains and road edges without proper slopes result in rainwater stagnating on the road. Poor road condition also causes severe back pain to motorists, he added.

A part of erstwhile Kalapatti panchayat, ward 7 is located at the eastern end of the Corporation limit with Avinashi Road bordering it on the one side, opposite Coimbatore International Airport. It was added to the Corporation in 2011.

U. Rajendran, president of the Periyar Nagar Welfare Association, said there is no health and wellness centre in the ward. Residents have to go to Vilankurichi for emergency purposes. He further urged the civic body to remove the encroachments surrounding the open space reserve site in the ward.

Councillor M. Govindaraj concurs with the opinion of the residents and said in many areas roads are damaged. Because of the gas pipeline laying in the ward, the road works have not been taken up under the ongoing Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP). He, too, demands increase in the number of conservancy workers for the ward.

A proposal for health and wellness centre in the ward has been discussed with the officials, said the councillor. He also sought upgrading the Corporation middle school at Nehru Nagar East into a higher secondary school.

A Corporation official from the east zone said the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) sought permission from the civic body to lay a gas pipeline for 2.42 km. They were given permission for 90 days to complete the work. For re-laying the damaged roads, the IOCL paid ₹42 lakh to the Corporation. The road works will start soon after the pipeline works are completed.

