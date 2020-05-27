Lack of patronage hits autorickshaw drivers

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 May 2020 23:32 IST

Many autorickshaw drivers are planning to find other jobs

Autorickshaw drivers in the Nilgiris are among the most affected by the suspension of tourism in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Regional Transport Office estimate, there are more than 1,000 autorickshaw drivers in the district, with Udhagamandalam town accounting for over 300 drivers.

“While in other districts, autorickshaw drivers are dependent on local residents, the situation is entirely different in the Nilgiris. Here, most drivers depend on tourists and tying up with hotels and lodges to take tourists to popular tourist locations in and around the major towns,” said S. Mani, an autorickshaw driver at the ‘Popular auto stand’ on Commercial Road in Udhagamandalam.

Mr. Mani said that before the lockdown, he would expect to earn anywhere between ₹ 500 to ₹ 750 each day, with him being assured at least 10 rides. “Today, I have been here since 9 a.m. in the morning, and I have not had a single customer requiring a ride till 1 p.m.,” said Mani.

Many autorickshaw drivers are planning to find other jobs. “There are many drivers who are trying to sell their rickshaws, but they cannot do that either as no one is buying their vehicles at this time,” said another driver from the town.

D. Lawrence, a driver at the ‘Liberty auto stand’ in Udhagamandalam, said that usually 20 autorickshaws would be stationed at the auto stand on any given day. Now, he says there are only six vehicles, as many drivers are trying to find jobs in other sectors. “We hardly make ₹100 to ₹ 200 every day as there are no tourists and locals too do not want to hire a rickshaw because they too don’t have any money. The situation is extremely difficult and if the situation continues, most of us will have to look for alternative employment,” said Lawrence.