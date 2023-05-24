HamberMenu
‘Lack of guidance, financial support main causes for students to drop out’

May 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M.Sarayu addressing the higher education mentoring programme for students of Adidravidar welfare residential school hostels in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

  Vizhudhugal Vergalakka, a higher education mentoring programme for Adidravidar Welfare Residential School students, was held here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the programme, Collector K.M. Sarayu underlined the drop out rates of students passing out of government and government aided schools because of lack of financial support and guidance.

A significantly less percentage of students from government schools and government aided schools enter higher education. Students with good percentage of marks are forced to drop out due to lack of guidance. This is where, the mentoring programme of the State government comes to service, she said. 

There are 24 Adidravidar Welfare Residential School hostels functioning in Krishnagiri. The mentoring programme offers orientation to the students on the higher education course options and job opportunities.

