Lack of essential public facilities trouble residents in Ward 57 of Coimbatore

December 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 57 (Ondipudur) Main areas Weavers’ Colony, Noyyal Nagar, Pattanam Main Road Voters 7002, Male - 6988, Others - 1, Total - 13,991 Councillor P. Shanthamani (DMK) Contact number 8925514057 Issues Lack of public toilets and urban primary health centres Infrastructure Corporation school, SBM toilet

Residents of Ward 57 in Ondipudur are voicing their concerns regarding the inadequate availability of public toilets and urban primary health centres (PHCs) in their locality. This deficit in essential facilities has emerged as a critical issue, prompting questions about the civic body’s dedication to providing basic amenities.

Situated at the easternmost limits of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), Ward 57 has recently welcomed the inauguration of a Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM) toilet at Noyyal Nagar. However, residents argue that the single toilet is insufficient, given the daily influx of conservancy workers and vendors to the area.

Residents further assert that the lack of public toilets in the ward has led to a surge in open defecation. Streets surrounding the Weavers’ Colony in Ondipudur frequently emanate unpleasant odour of urine and garbage. K. Senthil, a software engineer residing in the ward, says, “Due to the absence of public toilets, people tend to defecate in the open. Even the new SBM toilet is often locked or undergoing repairs.”

A Corporation sanitation official revealed that the SBM toilet is operational 24x7, though it is yet to be officially inaugurated. The Corporation plans to assess the need for additional toilets based on the usage in the ward, with a commitment to regular maintenance, the official said.

In addition to this, residents have also raised concerns about the absence of Urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the ward. Accessible healthcare services are crucial, especially in emergencies or for routine medical needs. Residents argue that establishing Urban PHCs would not only enhance healthcare accessibility but also contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

“Despite the provision of a site in the ward for a new PHC, construction has not commenced. Members of the Ondipudur Residents’ Welfare Association said, “We will soon submit a petition to the Corporation seeking a PHC in the area. We think it will be particularly helpful for families with young children and senior citizens.”

In response to these concerns, a senior Corporation official noted that, “Neighbouring wards already have several PHCs, so there is no immediate plans to establish a new centre in Ondipudur. However, a survey will be conducted to identify specific requirements in the ward, balancing the population and proximity to existing PHCs.”