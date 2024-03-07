Lack of clarity on foot overbridges on Avinashi road in Coimbatore poses risks to pedestrians

March 07, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The flyover under construction on Avinashi Road, extending to almost 10 km from Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore city, is likely to turn risky for pedestrians as there are no definite plans as of now to construct foot overbridges, subways, or dedicated pedestrian crossings on the stretch.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu on Thursday that at a recent meeting of the district road safety committee, the members were of the view that foot overbridges with escalators would be suitable for the stretch. Hence, the State Highways Department officials had been asked to come up with estimates for such foot overbridges to see how many of these could be constructed on the stretch.

However, an official of the Department told The Hindu the main carriageway of the flyover would be completed by October - November this year and the proposals for foot overbridges would be considered after that. Foot overbridges with escalators in other cities would be studied as each such facility could cost almost ₹15 crore.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the road safety committee, said the original proposal for the Avinashi Road flyover that was approved for funding had plans for subways / foot overbridges. Initially, it was not taken up because there were plans for a metro rail project in the city.

The plans for foot overbridges were near KMCH, GRG school, PSG College, Krishnammal College, and Lakshmi Mills junction. These junctions are critical for pedestrians as a large number of school and college students need to cross the road. The police and the public struggle during the peak hours in the mornings and evenings. Pelican crossings are ideal for highway stretches outside the city and not within city limits or these locations.

Since, subways and foot overbridges were included in the project cost, these need to be executed without any delay. “If these are dropped, the consumer organisation will go to the Court since this is a matter of pedestrian safety,” he said.