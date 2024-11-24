 />

Lack of basic amenities risks passenger safety at Anaimalai Road railway station

Published - November 24, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Anaimalai Road railway station lacks maintenance and passenger amenities.

The Anaimalai Road railway station lacks maintenance and passenger amenities. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The lack of basic amenities has been causing significant inconvenience to passengers frequenting the Anaimalai Road railway station.

The station, which opened on April 1, 1932, shows visible signs of neglect. Despite being used by over 200 passengers per day, it is yet to have designated parking spaces.

Compounding the situation are the non-functioning toilets, broken drinking water taps and the absence of a roof inside the station premises. The lack of maintenance has also resulted in vegetation overgrowth, which could make it a haven for snakes, further endangering passenger safety.

Locals have called upon the railway administration to address these pressing issues and restore the station to a standard befitting its importance.

