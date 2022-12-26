Lack of accountability forces Coimbatore Corporation to remit wasteful expenditure on defunct borewells

December 26, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The civic body has started a survey to identify unused street light connections, says Commissioner

COIMBATORE Some borewells installed by the civic body long ago stopped sucking out water, but continue to suck out the expenditure from the Corporation exchequer because of the lack of proper accountability.

The civic body supplies non-potable water to the city residents through borewells. Some of the borewells erected long ago became defunct for various reasons, including the reduction in groundwater level. But the electricity connection for those borewells remains active, and the civic body continues to pay fixed charges to the Tangedco without consuming a single unit of electricity.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, highlighted the condition of defunct borewells in the city. He said for years together, a huge amount was being paid and would be paid by the local bodies as electricity charges without consumption as there was no proper accountability on the borewells.

The civic body got the connections from Tangedco under the tariff - 2A category for operatoing the borewells. On an average, each borewell has a capacity of 10 KW, which may go up to 35 KW in some cases, he said.

Tangedco, in its recent revision of charges, increased the fixed charges for tariff - 2A from ₹ 120 to ₹ 200 per KW. This would have an additional burden of 67% on the Corporation exchequer without utilising any electricity.

For instance, a 23.55 KW borewell connection at Sungam Erimedu toilet at Ramanathapuram recorded nil consumption for nearly three years and continue to pay fixed charges of nearly ₹ 4,800 without any consumption. Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out that many such connections in the Corporation have been defunct for more than a decade.

He also said on main roads, the street lights were shifted from both sides of the road to the centre median, but the previous connections were not closed, forcing the civic body to pay fixed charges.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body has already started identifying street light connections that were linked to a particular pole and have become defunct. He also added the Corporation would start a survey of functioning and defunct borewells across the city. Steps would be taken to surrender the connections of the defunct borewells.