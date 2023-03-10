Lac cultivation makes for a viable livelihood for farmers in Erode

March 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers in the district were encouraged to take up lac cultivation as it generates sustainable income for them in the longer run.

ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra, MYRADA, Erode district, in coordination with Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, organised a demonstration of lac culture on the Fleminiga Semialata plant at a farm owned by Manjula Parthiban at Kolapalur village in Gobichettipalayam block recently.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and head of KVK along with the team of scientists and Muthukumar, KFRI Technical Officer organised the demonstration on the lac culture to create awareness among the farmers.

Mr. Alagesan said that lac is a natural resin secreted by an insect Kerria Lacca and the resin is commercially used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and lubricants. Since the resin has medicinal value, it is used in creams for treating cracked heels and tablet coatings. “Resin is a major source of livelihood for tribal people of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal as it was traditionally used in making jewellery,” he added.

Lac cultivation is generally carried out on a limited number of indigenous tree species like Kusum, Palas and Ber which are found scattered in forests and cultivable land. These plant species take years for full growth whereas bushy hosts like Fleminiga Ssemialata can be utilised for lac cultivation after one year of planting. This is the first time that cultivation of lac is done in the State, added Mr. Alagesan.

Mr. Muthukumar explained that lac can be cultivated in both plains and hilly areas, in two cropping seasons, January to February and June to July.

In a single plant, 200 grams of lac can be harvested, and in an acre 800 kg can be harvested during one cropping season. The current market rate for one kg of lac is ₹200 and the farmer could realise ₹1.60 lakh per crop acre in a year. Since KFRI has made buyback arrangements for lac, farmers can take up lac cultivation, he said.