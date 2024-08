The Mahila Court on Friday sentenced an Avinashi-based labourer to 20 years’ imprisonment under the POCSO Act.

Manikandan (44), was arrested by the Avinashi All Women Police in 2022 for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, and booked under Sections 342, 376 (AB), 3(b), 4 (2) of the POCSO Act.

The Mahila Court Judge, while passing sentence, also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Manikandan.