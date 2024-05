An agricultural labourer was arrested on the charge of murdering his wife in an inebriate state. According to police, Dharmaraj (43), residing at Kuttai Thottam near Poorandampalayam in Sultanpet Police Station limits, allegedly murdered Uma (38) for providing him the incorrect number to recharge their television service. Dharmaraj was remanded in judicial custody.

