Labourer arrested for impregnating minor girl in Coimbatore

November 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 20-year-old labourer was arrested under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody for impregnating a minor girl in Karumathampatti police station limits.

The accused Sibiraj had indulged in repeated sexual abuse, according to the complaint registered by the police.

Alcoholic on the run after killing street dog

The Mettupalayam police are on the lookout for a suspected alcoholic, who had reportedly bludgeoned a street dog to death.

The accused was identified by the public, who had reported the incident, as Chinnaraj (39) of Mani Nagar.

Duo abduct woman, snatch gold jewellery

The Annur police are on the lookout for alleged abductors of a woman based on her complaint that she was forcibly taken in a car and relieved of gold jewellery.

Kamala (40) had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was gagged and abandoned by two abductors at Sankakiri after snatching the two-sovereign gold chain and one-sovereign ear studs.

Bike-borne chain-snatchers nabbed

The city police have arrested three Kerala-based youths who were involved in chain-snatching incidents across the city over the last couple of weeks.

Special teams, sifting through footages from 300 CCTV cameras and identifying leads carried out intensive vehicle-checks, and arrested Rishab and Mohmmed Yasin in Kuniamuthur limits, and Robin in Madukkarai limits.

A total of 166 grams of gold jewellery were recovered from them. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

Three women arrested for chain-snatching

Three women were arrested by specially-formed police teams for allegedly snatching gold chains from women passengers in crowded buses and from devotees during temple festivals in the city limits.

The offenders identified as Devi (35) and Revathi (28) of Cuddalore, and Panchavarnam of Paramakudi in Ramanthapuram district were remanded in judicial custody.

