Labour Welfare Board introduces online payment facilities

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has introduced online payment facilities for organisations to remit contributions towards Labour Welfare Fund.
A press release said that the board was constituted for the implementation of various labour welfare schemes for the workers and as per Section 2 (d) of Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations and five or more employees working in the catering and shops or establishments should contribute for the fund. The employee share is ₹ 10 while the employer’s share is ₹ 20. Hence, a sum of ₹ 30 per employee should be paid towards Labour Welfare Fund in Form-A, for the year 2020 on or before January 31, 2021.
The release said that payment of contribution to the fund is mandatory under Section 15 of Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, and online payments can be made at www.lwb.tn.gov.in or through demand draft, drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai - 6”, and should be sent to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet, Chennai 600 006, the release added.
