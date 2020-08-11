Labour shortage slows down flyover, road works in Coimbatore

With several migrant workers in Coimbatore district returning home when the nation-wide lockown was enforced, flyover and road works are said to have slowed down in the district.

Officials in the Department said the workers started leaving after April 20 when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. “The contractors are willing to spend even up to ₹10,000 a worker to bring them back. Most of them have to return from Bihar or West Bengal. But, the workers and their family members are reluctant. They ask a lot of questions - will they get the full wages when they come back and will they have to be under quarantine.,” says an official.

Most of these workers were technically skilled. Hence, it was difficult to replace them with local workers, the official added.

The Highways Department had sought traffic diversion to complete the Kavundampalayam flyover. The existing road would be closed only after the contractor mobilised all the resources. The contractor planned to employ labourers in the day time and night hours so that the work could be expedited. But, he needed resources for this, an official said.

Another official said the works were on with the labourers who did not go home and with some local workers. “We are just continuing the works so that there is some progress,” the official added.

“Be it road works or flyover projects, the progress was smooth even in January. Now, there are no bidders from some projects,” an official said.

The Ukkadam flyover, which is under construction, will have to be extended to cover the Aathupalam junction. But, there are no bidders and the Department has gone for a second tender. Construction firms are concerned about a host of issues - mobilising resources, especially workers, time to complete the project and cost escalation.

The Ukkadam flyover extension work is a ₹164 crore project and should be completed in 2.5 years.

The contractors were finding it difficult to get workers from other districts of Tamil Nadu too. The workers were reluctant because they fear spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore, the officials added.