Labour department raids establishments on Gandhi Jayanthi Day

The Labour Department conducted raids at various shops and firms to inspect whether employees were being granted leave on Gandhi Jayanti or compensated with double pay for working.

During inspections at 192 shops and establishments, 75 shops and 89 eateries were found in violation of the regulations, either failing to provide leave or not paying double wages. According to a release from the Department, fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000, depending on the number of employees, will be imposed on the violators.

The public is encouraged to report child labour through the Pencil Portal website or by calling 1098. For complaints regarding bonded labour practices, individuals can dial 1800 4252 650 or 155214.