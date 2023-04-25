ADVERTISEMENT

Labour department initiates action against 21 shops in Erode

April 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) has initiated action against 21 shops for failing to fulfil the norms stipulated in the law. 

A release said that the officials inspected 44 establishments involved in manufacturing, selling and shops carrying out repair works of weighing machines functioning in the Corporation limits. The officials found violations in seven machines as per the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. Likewise, officials also inspected 37 shops selling fish and meat and found 12 machines being used in violation of the norms. 

The teams also visited another 26 establishments selling beverages, water bottles and cigarette lighters and found two violations under the Legal Metrology (Packed Commodities) Rules, 2011. 

The release warned that action would be taken against establishments if they used weighing machines without stampings and sold products beyond the maximum retail price. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US