Labour department initiates action against 21 shops in Erode

April 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) has initiated action against 21 shops for failing to fulfil the norms stipulated in the law.

A release said that the officials inspected 44 establishments involved in manufacturing, selling and shops carrying out repair works of weighing machines functioning in the Corporation limits. The officials found violations in seven machines as per the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. Likewise, officials also inspected 37 shops selling fish and meat and found 12 machines being used in violation of the norms.

The teams also visited another 26 establishments selling beverages, water bottles and cigarette lighters and found two violations under the Legal Metrology (Packed Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The release warned that action would be taken against establishments if they used weighing machines without stampings and sold products beyond the maximum retail price.