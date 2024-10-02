ADVERTISEMENT

Labour department books 101 shops in Salem

Published - October 02, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department (Enforcement) registered a case against 101 shops, commercial establishments, hotels, and motor transport companies for not providing leave for the workers on the account of Gandhi Jayanthi on Wednesday.

The labour department instructed the shops and commercial establishments in the district to provide leave for the workers on October 2. On Wednesday, officials led by Assistant Commissioner (enforcement) L. Thirunandhan inspected various shops and commercial establishments. The officials inspected 146 shops and found 101 shops not providing leave to the workers. The officials said steps have been taken to register cases against these shops.

