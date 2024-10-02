GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labour department books 101 shops in Salem

Published - October 02, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department (Enforcement) registered a case against 101 shops, commercial establishments, hotels, and motor transport companies for not providing leave for the workers on the account of Gandhi Jayanthi on Wednesday.

The labour department instructed the shops and commercial establishments in the district to provide leave for the workers on October 2. On Wednesday, officials led by Assistant Commissioner (enforcement) L. Thirunandhan inspected various shops and commercial establishments. The officials inspected 146 shops and found 101 shops not providing leave to the workers. The officials said steps have been taken to register cases against these shops.

Published - October 02, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.