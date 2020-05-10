Coimbatore

Labour Department asks registered workers to provide account details

Workers, who have registered with the Tamil Nadu construction, unorganised, and autorickshaw and taxi drivers welfare boards in the district and have not given their bank account details to the Labour Department to get the relief amount announced by the Chief Minister, can share the numbers of private bank account, post bank account, or cooperative bank account. This account will be used only to make the relief payment.

A press release from the Labour Department said workers should send the details to kovaicovid19@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 9445398752, 9943324449 or 9566281410. They can also take print out of the information (photocopies of the front page of the bank passbook, welfare board card, and mobile number) and put it in the drop boxes kept at the Labour Department offices in Coimbatore (Ramanathapuram), Pollachi or Mettupalayam, the release said.

