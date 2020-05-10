Labour Department asks registered workers to provide account details

Workers, who have registered with the Tamil Nadu construction, unorganised, and autorickshaw and taxi drivers welfare boards in the district and have not given their bank account details to the Labour Department to get the relief amount announced by the Chief Minister, can share the numbers of private bank account, post bank account, or cooperative bank account. This account will be used only to make the relief payment.
A press release from the Labour Department said workers should send the details to kovaicovid19@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 9445398752, 9943324449 or 9566281410. They can also take print out of the information (photocopies of the front page of the bank passbook, welfare board card, and mobile number) and put it in the drop boxes kept at the Labour Department offices in Coimbatore (Ramanathapuram), Pollachi or Mettupalayam, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.