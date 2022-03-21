Labour Court to conduct sittings in Tiruppur

The Madras High Court has allowed the Principal Labour Court, Coimbatore, to conduct Camp Court sittings in Tiruppur, a move expected to provide better legal recourse for migrant workers in the district.

In an order dated March 17, the Madras High Court permitted the Presiding Officer of the Principal Labour Court, Coimbatore “to conduct the Camp Court sittings at Tiruppur, by the Presiding Officer, Additional Labour Court, Coimbatore, for the present.”

Welcoming this move, M. Thangavel, director of NGO Vizhuthugal that focuses on labour rights, said that his organisation had been advocating a separate Labour Court for Tiruppur for over a year and recently submitted a petition to Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur, Swarnam J. Natarajan in this regard.

“So far, migrant workers in Tiruppur district had to depend on the Labour Court in Coimbatore,” he said. With the Camp Court sittings, these migrant workers can get legal recourse within the district, Mr. Thangavel said.