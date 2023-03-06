HamberMenu
Labour court orders arrest of Periyar University Registrar

March 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Labour Court has ordered the arrest of Periyar University Registrar for not implementing its order.

C. Deivarani (53) of Reddipatti joined Periyar University in 1998 as a daily wager. But in 2002, the university administration dismissed her from service. Following this, she moved the Salem Labour Court, urging it to reinstate her. After investigations in 2013, the Labour Court ordered Periyar University to reinstate her.

But the university did not implement the court order, even after eight years had passed. Following this, in 2021, Ms. Deivarani moved the Labour Court again, praying for ₹67 lakh as her salary for the past 20 years and to reinstate her as an assistant registrar.

On March 4, the court ordered the arrest of the Periyar University Registrar and postponed the case for the next hearing to April 5.

Sources at the university said that they are moving the Madras High Court against the order of the labour court.

