Lab to promote use of organic fertilizers inaugurated in Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

10 July 2021 00:10 IST

‘Organic compost, growth promoters being sold to farmers at affordable prices’

A Biological Control Laboratory that produces organic compost and growth promoters for use by farmers in the Nilgiris was inaugurated by District Collector J. Innocent Divya here on Thursday.

The laboratory, built at ₹ 10 lakh, has been set up in the Kattery Park near Coonoor.

Ms. Divya told reporters that the Nilgiris was leading in the way in pushing for the adoption of organic farming practices in the State.

As a part of the initiative to convince the farmers to adopt organic farming practices, the Collector said that organic compost and growth promoters were being sold to farmers at affordable prices.

Vermicompost, as well as ‘dasakavya’ and ‘panchakavya’ were being provided to farmers in an effort to convince them to take up organic farming, she said.

The facility can produce bio-fertilizers containing bacteria such as Trichoderma, Bacillus subtilis, and Azospirillum, which promote plant growth. It has been estimated that around 9,000 kg biofertilizer can be produced at the facility each year.

Also present at the inauguration of the lab was Joint Director of Horticulture (Nilgiris district) Sivasubramaniam Samraj.