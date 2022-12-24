ADVERTISEMENT

Lab assistant arrested for misbehaviour in Salem

December 24, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A lab assistant attached to a government school near the Salem Steel Plant was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday.

According to the police, a meeting of the Parents-Teachers Association was held at Keeraipappampadi Government High School on Friday evening. Alleging that lab assistant Veeravel was misbehaving with students during classes, a few parents attacked him. Around 8.30 p.m., more than 300 villagers gathered on the school premises and demanded action against the lab assistant. Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya and other officials rushed to the spot and secured Veeravel. The police registered a case against the lab technician under the POCSO Act and remanded him in prison.

