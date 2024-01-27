KVKs, research stations begin implementing Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s ‘one-student, one farm family connect’ initiative

January 27, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 15 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and numerous research stations under the control of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, have begun functioning as the link between first-year students and farmers for implementation of the ‘one-student, one farm family connect’ initiative launched at the start of this month.

The initiative envisages involving a total of 2,300 students in the constituent colleges into learning of field-level problems and decision-making by the farmers in situations of normal rainfall, drought, and excess rainfall all through eight crop cycles for the entire duration of their UG programme.

The students are being assisted by TNAU’s KVKs at Sirugamani in Tiruchi district, Sandhiyur in Salem, Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore, Tirur in Thiruvalluvar, Tindivanam in Villupuram, Thirupathisaram in Kanyakumari, Vamban in Pudukkottai, Virinjipuram in Vellore, Madurai, Needamangalam in Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar, Papparapatty in Dharmapuri, Tiruppur, and Ooty in the Nilgiris, for ensuring real-time exposure to agricultural activities.

Students have also been linked to farmers through the TNAU’s agricultural and horticultural research stations at various locations, including Bhavanisagar, Kovilpatti, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Thirupathisaram, Ooty, Yercaud, Theni, Thovalai, Cuddalore, Melalathur, Sirugamani, Tirur, Veppankulam, Kattuthottam, Sankarankovil, Srivilliputhur, Veppanthattai, Chettinad, and Pattukottai

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students are currently collecting baseline details pertaining to land-holding, cropping pattern and extent of water flow, in the run-up to the next cropping season,” TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

Sanction of five more KVKs are awaited for TNAU, which will pave way for further consolidation of the ‘one student, one farm family connect’ initiative. The State Government has been according importance to the extension activities of TNAU carried out through the KVKs for achieving agriculture-based human resource development, self-sufficiency in food production and improved productivity, Agriculture Department sources said. The new KVKs are likely in the five districts formed in recent years, it is learnt. During 2019-2020, Tenkasi district was bifurcated from Tirunelveli, Kallakurichi district from Villupuram, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts were trifurcated from Vellore district, Chengalpattu district was bifurcated from Kanchipuram, and Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.