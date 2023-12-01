KVK Pongalur reaches out to farmers in Tiruppur for optimal utilisation of TNAU’s coconut tonic

December 01, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s (TNAU) Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Pongalur in Tiruppur district has stepped up efforts to popularise its coconut tonic, a crop booster, among the farmers in the district, alongside imparting training to make them understand the difference between addressing pest attack and diseases.

Since coconut is being raised in 72,000 hectares across Tiruppur district, the KVK intends to reach out to the farmers block-wise.

On Thursday, M.P. Saminathan, Information and Publicity, inspected the KVK Pongalur, along with District Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials, to take stock of the interventions being carried out to support coconut farmers in the district.

Farmers will be mobilised on the basis of block-clusters and sensitised to the effectiveness of coconut tonic in addressing nutritional deficiency, head of KVK, Pongalur M. Kumar said. One litre of the eco-friendly concentrate solution could be added to four litres of water for application on the roots on the basis of 200 ml per tree. This method is required to be followed twice a year. he explained.

Thereby, 25 trees could be covered with one litre of the nutrient booster, Prof. Kumar said.

The TNAU has publicised in its Agritech portal that the coconut tonic with nutrients and growth regulators increases chlorophyll content and greenness of leaves, Improves photosynthetic efficiency of leaves, decreases button shedding, increases number and size of nuts, increases nut yield up to 20 per cent, increases longevity and vigour of the palm, and Imparts resistance to pests, diseases and environmental stresses

Farmers have been sourcing the concentrate solution through TNAU AgriCart online sales portal service launched earlier this year. The Department of Agriculture has been sourcing the coconut tonic from TNAU in large quantities, for supplying to farmers. Irrespective of the quantity ordered through AgriCart at the level of individuals, the product is delivered directly to the farmers, Prof. Kumar said.