KVK holds campaign on balanced use of fertilizer in Erode
A national campaign on balanced use of fertilizers and region-specific agro forestry was conducted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) campus in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday.
Organised by the ICAR KVK MYRADA, as part of International Yoga Day, an exhibition on soil sampling and balanced use of fertilizer and organic inputs was held on the occasion. The importance of practising yoga was explained to the participants. A soil health camp was organised in coordination with the Mobile Soil Testing Laboratory during which 118 soil and 72 water samples were tested and soil health cards issued to farmers.
A demonstration on soil sampling and foliar spraying of nano urea and nano DAP was held in which over 220 farmers and stakeholders took part.
A. Vijayaragavan, Scientist, Institute of Forest Genetics Resources and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, delivered the special address on region specific agro forestry. Revathi from Mobile Soil Testing Laboratory spoke on the importance of soil testing and balanced use of fertilizer and soil health card.
Senior Scientist and Head of ICAR KVK MYRADA P. Alagesan, District Councilor Anuradha, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Soil and Plant Testing Laboratory- Erode Ashok Kumar, president of Alukuli panchayat Indumathi Pandurangasamy also spoke.
