ADVERTISEMENT

Kutti roadies cycling event to promote road safety to be held on June 18 in Coimbatore

May 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Kutti Roadies, a cycling event for kids organised by the Coimbatore United Round Table 186 (CURT 186), will be held on June 18 at the Codssia Trade Fair Complex.

Rahul, chairman of CURT 186, told the media that children will pedal for a cause. The event has two major purposes - to educate children about road safety and traffic rules, and raise funds for Round Table India’s project called ‘Freedom Through Education’.

Children aged between six and 15 can participate by registering on www.kuttiroadies.com

The participants will get a goodies bag, T-shirt, medal, certificate and breakfast. CURT 186 will use the funds raised to construct classrooms, toilet blocks, and improve drinking water facilities in government schools in and around Coimbatore district. In 17 years, it has constructed 35 classrooms and several toilet blocks at government schools in Coimbatore, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, CURT 186 has decided to develop two schools - Kanuvai Government High School in association with another Round Table of India Coimbatore, and the government school in Karamadai block where Sri Lankan refugees study - under the “Freedom Through Education” initiative. It will build two classrooms, two toilet blocks and renovate one classroom in the school at Karamadai. More than 1,000 participants are expected for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US