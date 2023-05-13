Kutti roadies cycling event to promote road safety to be held on June 18 in Coimbatore

May 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The second edition of Kutti Roadies, a cycling event for kids organised by the Coimbatore United Round Table 186 (CURT 186), will be held on June 18 at the Codssia Trade Fair Complex.

Rahul, chairman of CURT 186, told the media that children will pedal for a cause. The event has two major purposes - to educate children about road safety and traffic rules, and raise funds for Round Table India’s project called ‘Freedom Through Education’.

Children aged between six and 15 can participate by registering on www.kuttiroadies.com

The participants will get a goodies bag, T-shirt, medal, certificate and breakfast. CURT 186 will use the funds raised to construct classrooms, toilet blocks, and improve drinking water facilities in government schools in and around Coimbatore district. In 17 years, it has constructed 35 classrooms and several toilet blocks at government schools in Coimbatore, he said.

This year, CURT 186 has decided to develop two schools - Kanuvai Government High School in association with another Round Table of India Coimbatore, and the government school in Karamadai block where Sri Lankan refugees study - under the “Freedom Through Education” initiative. It will build two classrooms, two toilet blocks and renovate one classroom in the school at Karamadai. More than 1,000 participants are expected for the event.